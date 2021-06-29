PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

PTC stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.70. 7,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,763. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.45. PTC has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PTC will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

