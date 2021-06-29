Cowen Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Vickers Vantage Corp. I accounts for about 0.8% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCKAU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $4,032,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCKAU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,592. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

