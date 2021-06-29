High Falls Advisors Inc Has $636,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

High Falls Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

FLOT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 616,055 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

