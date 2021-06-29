High Falls Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

High Falls Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,728 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVY. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

Shares of CVY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.