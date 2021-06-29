Cowen Investment Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cowen Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,960,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Lloyds Banking Group accounts for about 4.5% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,353,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 228,544 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the period. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock remained flat at $$2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 93,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

