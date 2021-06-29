Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 52,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,136,000 after buying an additional 507,298 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,312,000 after purchasing an additional 258,302 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,070. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

