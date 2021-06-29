FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $308.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,189. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

