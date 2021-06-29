CorionX (CORX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $341,591.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One CorionX coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. CorionX has a total market cap of $204,378.90 and $341,591.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00019972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.00687337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00038909 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,497,192 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

