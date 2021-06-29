WePower Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.80 Million (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One WePower coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. WePower has a market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $126,803.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WePower has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00019972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.00687337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00038909 BTC.

About WePower

WePower (WPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

