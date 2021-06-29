CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $68,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

NYSE MA traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $370.47. 101,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,721. The firm has a market cap of $367.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

