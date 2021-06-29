-$0.43 EPS Expected for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for I-Mab.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter worth $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.34. 14,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,207. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $84.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.85.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

