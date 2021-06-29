CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 51,199 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,199 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $55,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 258,544 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $229.84. 37,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,473. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $239.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $220.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.65.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.47.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.