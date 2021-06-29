Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 103.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,029 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.4% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.73. 130,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.50. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $272.34. The stock has a market cap of $192.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

