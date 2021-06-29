Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $5.90 Million Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Park National by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after acquiring an additional 74,183 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Park National by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

PRK stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.85. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.61 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.20%. Research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

