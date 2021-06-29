Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 131,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,360. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

