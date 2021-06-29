The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Raised by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 112.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,644 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,630 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $68,109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,489,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 164,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,493. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

