Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,224 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 110.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $193.93 and a twelve month high of $286.43.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

