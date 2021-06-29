Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEI. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weidai in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weidai by 81.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 26,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weidai in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weidai by 2.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

WEI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 141,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06. Weidai has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

