Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Decreases By 82.0%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the May 31st total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
LNNGF stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,378. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98.
Li Ning Company Profile
