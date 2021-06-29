Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Decreases By 82.0%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the May 31st total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

LNNGF stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,378. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

