3,970 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aflac by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,333,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,610,000 after acquiring an additional 242,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,430 shares of company stock worth $133,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.