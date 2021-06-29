Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $9.73 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.08. 333,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,122,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.