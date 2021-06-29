Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 40.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 29.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 46,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,093,113 shares of company stock worth $2,671,530,502. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,928. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $118.21 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.