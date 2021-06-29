Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPGHU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Poema Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Poema Global during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Poema Global in the 1st quarter worth $408,000.

Get Poema Global alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PPGHU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPGHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Poema Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poema Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.