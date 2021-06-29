Scott Didier Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Stock

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) insider Scott Didier sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.40 ($3.14), for a total value of A$13,200,000.00 ($9,428,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johns Lyng Group Company Profile

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia. The company operates through Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other segments. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, hazardous waste removal, and strata management services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency household repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

