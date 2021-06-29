Jacqui Ferguson Purchases 1,464 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11).

WG traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 212.30 ($2.77). The company had a trading volume of 1,777,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 256.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.63. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

Several research firms have recently commented on WG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 353.83 ($4.62).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

