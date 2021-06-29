Jacqui Ferguson Purchases 1,464 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11).

WG traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 212.30 ($2.77). The company had a trading volume of 1,777,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 256.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.63. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

Several research firms have recently commented on WG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 353.83 ($4.62).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

