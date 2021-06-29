Arcadia Minerals Limited (ASX:AM7) Insider Purchases A$29,725.00 in Stock

Arcadia Minerals Limited (ASX:AM7) insider Michael Davy bought 145,000 shares of Arcadia Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,725.00 ($21,232.14).

Arcadia Minerals Company Profile

Arcadia Minerals Limited engages in the identification and acquisition of mineral properties in the Republic of Namibia. The company explores for tantalum and lithium, copper, gold, nickel, platinum group elements, lithium-in-brines, and lithium-in-clays. Its projects include Swanson, Kum-Kum, Karibib, and Bitterwasser properties located in Namibia.

