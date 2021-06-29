Exosis Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,458.99 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $19,458.99 and $11.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,209.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,217.93 or 0.06125214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.67 or 0.01468295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00405258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00150991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.00 or 0.00615852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.00438931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00346477 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.