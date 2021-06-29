Financial Comparison: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) vs. Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.4% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivint Smart Home and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fiserv 0 5 17 1 2.83

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.06%. Fiserv has a consensus target price of $131.90, suggesting a potential upside of 22.77%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Fiserv.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Fiserv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 2.20 -$595.20 million ($2.56) -5.19 Fiserv $14.85 billion 4.82 $958.00 million $4.42 24.31

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Vivint Smart Home. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -33.33% N/A -15.13% Fiserv 5.86% 9.56% 4.19%

Summary

Fiserv beats Vivint Smart Home on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, cash management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, and electronic billing products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

