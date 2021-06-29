Critical Analysis: Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arko and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.29 $13.19 million $0.14 64.14 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição $9.95 billion 0.21 $422.73 million $0.79 9.77

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has higher revenue and earnings than Arko. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A -25.69% -1.69% Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição 3.51% 12.28% 3.52%

Volatility & Risk

Arko has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arko and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição 0 2 1 0 2.33

Arko currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.05%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Summary

Arko beats Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. It also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces and e-commerce sales. The company operates its supermarkets under the banners of PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, Extra Supermercado, Mercado Extra, and Compre Bem; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and proximity stores under the banners of Mini Extra, Minuto PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar Adega, and Aliados Minimercado; and gas stations and drugstores under the banners of Extra and PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, as well as sells its products through its Websites, paodeacucar.com and clubeextra.com.br. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 696 stores, 74 gas stations, and 103 drugstores in 15 Brazilian states and the Federal District, as well as 15 distribution centers and warehouses across Brazil. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

