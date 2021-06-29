Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $994,000 in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAAU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth about $3,976,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,627,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth approximately $1,417,000.

Shares of SSAAU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 10,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,326. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

