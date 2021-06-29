Cowen Investment Management LLC Purchases 42,500 Shares of LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

Cowen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LifeSci Acquisition II were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSAQ. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

LSAQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

