Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) Stock Position Decreased by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 52.9% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 271,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 154,294 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS:SGAMU remained flat at $$10.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,941. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

