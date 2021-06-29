Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 97.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,260 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 3.0% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 150,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $652,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 68,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 942,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,227,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.