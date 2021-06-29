Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes $553,000 Position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCOAU. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at $12,446,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,340,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,288,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,256,000.

SCOAU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,319. Scion Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

