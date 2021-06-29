Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,170 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 4.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of McKesson worth $38,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

McKesson stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.13. 17,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.50. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

