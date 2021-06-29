$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. 11,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

