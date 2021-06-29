Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is First Mercantile Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.2% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.69. 55,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,170. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.