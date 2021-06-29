Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Acquires 3,304 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,970 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

