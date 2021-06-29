The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Up 5%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.07 and last traded at $80.00. Approximately 8,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 414,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

