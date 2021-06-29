Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in June

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MMSMY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. 336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

MMSMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides and nickel-lithium materials; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

