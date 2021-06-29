AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 216.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NIE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.16. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,680. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,292,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 181,915 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 100,021 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

