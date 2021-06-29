Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Down 4.9%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. 29,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,116,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKBA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

The company has a market cap of $629.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

