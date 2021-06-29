Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Down 5.8%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.64. Approximately 1,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 169,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

STTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -11.99.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,292.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $737,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock worth $8,040,789 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

