Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Short Interest Up 201.9% in June

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,302,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,373,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,749. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

