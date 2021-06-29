Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. 890 5th Avenue Partners comprises about 0.6% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $11,443,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at $4,975,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,990,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,990,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,898,000.

890 5th Avenue Partners stock remained flat at $$10.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,827. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

