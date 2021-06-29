Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.74% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $10,090,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $6,048,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,008,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVSB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,729. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

