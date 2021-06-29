Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.63.

SJR.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shaw Communications stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.77 billion and a PE ratio of 24.93. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of C$21.50 and a twelve month high of C$36.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

