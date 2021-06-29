Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) by 2,992.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059,726 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 3.05% of Alussa Energy Acquisition worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALUS traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. 9,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,603. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $355.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.02.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter.

About Alussa Energy Acquisition

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

