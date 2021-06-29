Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,625 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGAC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,014,000. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NGAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NextGen Acquisition Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

