Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 18,155 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,615. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $53.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89.

